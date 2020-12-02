Dollar General (DG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DG stock opened at $219.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dollar General has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.83.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.68.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,439 shares of company stock worth $10,772,177 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

