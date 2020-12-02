Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.76.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.30. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

