Duluth (DLTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Duluth to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $137.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTH. ValuEngine cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

