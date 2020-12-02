Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $114.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $103.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $716,245.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at $29,208,984.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

