eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cfra raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

