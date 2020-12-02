ECC Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. ECC has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $476.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ECC has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,890.46 or 0.99795366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00028086 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002711 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00017056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000347 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00068740 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

