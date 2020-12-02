Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Edison International were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth $43,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.