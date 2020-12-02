Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.25

Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 278605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 million and a PE ratio of -6.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

