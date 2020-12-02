Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.38

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.38 and last traded at $93.11, with a volume of 2085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

EIDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.26 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.15 and a beta of -0.55.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Franco Valle sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $797,905.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,136.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $156,599.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,227.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,127. Corporate insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 251,429 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,767,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,869,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,291,000 after buying an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 9,125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

