Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. Eiffage has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Get Eiffage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale raised Eiffage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eiffage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eiffage has an average rating of “Buy”.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.