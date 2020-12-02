Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Down 97.4% in November

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EFGSY opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eiffage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Eiffage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiffage currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

