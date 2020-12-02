Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.68% of Electromed worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Electromed in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Electromed by 203.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter.

ELMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Electromed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

