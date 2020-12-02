Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EARN opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 169.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EARN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

