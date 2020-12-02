Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,988,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,120,000 after acquiring an additional 635,676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,793,000 after acquiring an additional 140,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 28.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 462,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,827,000 after acquiring an additional 101,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 452,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBS shares. ValuEngine lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $4,109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,209,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,254,297.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 105,535 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,206 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average of $95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

