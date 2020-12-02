Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,254 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $80.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

