Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Saturday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EMP.A. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89. Empire has a 12-month low of C$23.88 and a 12-month high of C$40.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 23,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$905,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at C$621,528.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

