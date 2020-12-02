Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 65.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.