Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.49

Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 113020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.
Several analysts recently issued reports on EIGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.
The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 2.26.
In related news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $40,054.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Oakes sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $39,498.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 680.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Endurance International Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.
Endurance International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGI)
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
