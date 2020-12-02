Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.49

Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 113020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EIGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 2.26.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $40,054.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Oakes sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $39,498.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 680.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Endurance International Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

