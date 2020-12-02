Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.64. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.93 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,790. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth $9,627,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 427,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 208,262 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 164,475 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,784,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 66,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.