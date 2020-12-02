Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) versus Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enviro Technologies and Brooks Automation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies $2.82 million 0.18 $590,000.00 N/A N/A Brooks Automation $897.27 million 6.04 $64.85 million $1.26 58.26

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies 19.22% -179.91% 33.19% Brooks Automation 7.23% 7.95% 6.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Enviro Technologies and Brooks Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Brooks Automation 0 2 6 0 2.75

Brooks Automation has a consensus price target of $62.88, indicating a potential downside of 14.35%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Enviro Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Enviro Technologies has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Enviro Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviro Technologies

Enviro Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services. Its products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that offer precision handling and clean wafer environments; and automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, reticle pod cleaners, and stockers. It also offers repair and refurbishment, diagnostics, and installation services, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrade services. The Brooks Life Sciences Services segment provides gene sequencing and gene synthesis services, including next generation sequencing, sanger sequencing, gene synthesis, bioinformatics, and good laboratory practices regulatory services; on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting services; and sample intelligence software solutions and integration of customer technology. The Brooks Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold storage systems; consumables, such as various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils used for the storage and handling of samples in cold storage environments; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. The company serves semiconductor capital equipment and life sciences sample management markets in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

