EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) (LON:ESO) Sets New 12-Month High at $269.00

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) (LON:ESO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40), with a volume of 40038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 34.82 and a quick ratio of 34.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 234.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 197.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 million and a PE ratio of 4.47.

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) Company Profile (LON:ESO)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

