Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Gap, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Gap in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($1.92) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.78). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

GPS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.95.

Shares of GPS opened at $21.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Gap by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Gap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Gap by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Gap by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

