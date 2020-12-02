Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report released on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

NYSE MNR opened at $14.80 on Monday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 10.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 29.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 187,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,115,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 36,960 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.