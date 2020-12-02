Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,750 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,085 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $130.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

