F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FSTX opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

