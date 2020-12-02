Factom Hits Market Capitalization of $9.51 Million (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Factom has a total market cap of $9.51 million and $47,927.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One Factom coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00028125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00027523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00160689 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00334233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00896133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00459787 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.

About Factom

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,553,396 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

