Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $159,563,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 199,931 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 89.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 405,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,691,000 after purchasing an additional 192,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,445,000 after purchasing an additional 175,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 28.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 403,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,626,000 after purchasing an additional 88,221 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FICO opened at $477.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.52. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $489.96.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.57.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,318,713.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $4,127,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,953,233.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $10,546,350 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

