Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.18% of Farmers National Banc worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 30.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 10.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $364.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

