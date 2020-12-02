Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

