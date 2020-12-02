Financial Comparison: S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) vs. YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) and YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of S&W Seed shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of S&W Seed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares S&W Seed and YaSheng Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $79.58 million 1.09 -$19.67 million ($0.55) -4.71 YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

YaSheng Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than S&W Seed.

Volatility & Risk

S&W Seed has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YaSheng Group has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares S&W Seed and YaSheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -24.72% -21.01% -11.77% YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for S&W Seed and YaSheng Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00 YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

S&W Seed presently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 105.92%. Given S&W Seed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than YaSheng Group.

Summary

S&W Seed beats YaSheng Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

YaSheng Group Company Profile

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs. It also provides construction materials, such as cement; and designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology. The company sells its products to food processors, supermarkets, and wholesale stores through distributors, as well as to direct customers. YaSheng Group exports its products. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Lanzhou, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2015, YaSheng Group is a subsidiary of Gansu Yasheng Salt Chemical Industrial Group, Ltd.

