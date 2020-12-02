Financial Comparison: Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) and Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) and Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Donaldson shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Wuhan General Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Donaldson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wuhan General Group and Donaldson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wuhan General Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Donaldson 0 3 2 0 2.40

Donaldson has a consensus target price of $51.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.95%. Given Donaldson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Donaldson is more favorable than Wuhan General Group.

Volatility and Risk

Wuhan General Group has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donaldson has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wuhan General Group and Donaldson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Donaldson $2.58 billion 2.61 $257.00 million $2.00 26.68

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than Wuhan General Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wuhan General Group and Donaldson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A Donaldson 9.95% 27.09% 11.26%

Summary

Donaldson beats Wuhan General Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wuhan General Group

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness. The company offers its products for medical applications, including cancer, mental disorders, chronic pain, and others. Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; gas and liquid filtration for food, beverage, and industrial processes; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives, semi-conductor manufacturing and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

