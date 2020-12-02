Financial Contrast: Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) versus Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) and Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Tencent shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.8% of Generation Alpha shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Generation Alpha and Tencent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Alpha 0 0 0 0 N/A Tencent 0 1 6 0 2.86

Tencent has a consensus price target of $78.66, suggesting a potential upside of 5.45%. Given Tencent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tencent is more favorable than Generation Alpha.

Risk & Volatility

Generation Alpha has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generation Alpha and Tencent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Alpha $1.97 million 0.32 -$7.89 million N/A N/A Tencent $53.57 billion 13.34 $13.50 billion $1.21 61.65

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Alpha.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Alpha and Tencent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Alpha -600.09% N/A -567.02% Tencent 24.40% 18.09% 9.31%

Summary

Tencent beats Generation Alpha on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Alpha

Generation Alpha, Inc. focuses on the research, design, development, and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting and related equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers digital ballasts; metal halide, and mercury vapor and high-pressure sodium lamps; light emitting diode lighting products that produce less heat; digital lightning controller, a temperature monitoring control system; reflectors; and high intensity ng accessories, as well as plant nutrients and fertilizers. Its primarily serves commercial and retail cannabis growers in the medical and adult use recreational markets; distributors; and retailers. Generation Alpha, Inc. markets its products directly; and through distributors to hydroponic retailers, as well as through direct contacts, online email advertising, social media, trade magazine advertising, trade show promotions, and cross-promotional offerings, as well as ecommerce websites. The company was formerly known as Solis Tek Inc. Generation Alpha, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Upland, California.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services. The company is also involved in production, investment, and distribution of films and television programs for third parties, as well as copyrights licensing, merchandise sales, and other activities. In addition, it develops software; develops and operates online games; and provides information technology, information system integration, asset management, online literature, and online music entertainment services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

