Financial Contrast: Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) vs. ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO)

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) and ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

This table compares Sonim Technologies and ZOOM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies -40.31% -111.32% -50.81% ZOOM Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Sonim Technologies has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZOOM Technologies has a beta of 26.75, meaning that its stock price is 2,575% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ZOOM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of ZOOM Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonim Technologies and ZOOM Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies $116.25 million 0.36 -$25.83 million ($1.07) -0.59 ZOOM Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZOOM Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonim Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sonim Technologies and ZOOM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 ZOOM Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonim Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 294.63%. Given Sonim Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sonim Technologies is more favorable than ZOOM Technologies.

Summary

Sonim Technologies beats ZOOM Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company serves transportation and logistics, construction, manufacturing, facilities management, energy and utility, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About ZOOM Technologies

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.