Financial Review: Enterra (OTCMKTS:ETER) and Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Enterra (OTCMKTS:ETER) and Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Enterra alerts:

This table compares Enterra and Ituran Location and Control’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterra N/A N/A N/A Ituran Location and Control -2.41% 23.94% 9.37%

Enterra has a beta of 12.51, suggesting that its stock price is 1,151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ituran Location and Control has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of Ituran Location and Control shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Enterra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enterra and Ituran Location and Control, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterra 0 0 0 0 N/A Ituran Location and Control 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ituran Location and Control has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.06%. Given Ituran Location and Control’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ituran Location and Control is more favorable than Enterra.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enterra and Ituran Location and Control’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ituran Location and Control $279.33 million 1.49 $6.89 million $1.58 11.26

Ituran Location and Control has higher revenue and earnings than Enterra.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control beats Enterra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enterra Company Profile

Enterra Corporation provides mobile solutions for the restaurant-wine industry in the United States. The company offers VinCompass, a mobile solution that guides users through the wine selection process; and provides personalized wine club and private label wine offerings with eCommerce convenience. Its VinCompass mobile solution enables users to create a digital blue print of their wine preferences, which facilitate each user to navigate through the wine selection process and overcome the fear and anxiety associated with selecting wines. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. It also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance, including the provision of traffic reports and directions, as well as information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities; and Connect, an Android platform that provides access to Android applications and various services through manufacturer interface. This segment serves insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The company's Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver that includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 230,000 end-users through 40,000 corporate customers in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, and the United States. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.