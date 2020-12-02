Financial Survey: Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) vs. Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Verra Mobility and Online Vacation Center, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verra Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $13.30, indicating a potential upside of 5.89%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verra Mobility and Online Vacation Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million 4.89 $33.34 million $0.65 19.32 Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.64 $2.93 million N/A N/A

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Online Vacation Center.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54% Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Online Vacation Center on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

