Financial Survey: The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) and Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) and Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Chiba Bank and Fuchs Petrolub, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Chiba Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fuchs Petrolub 1 2 2 0 2.20

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Chiba Bank and Fuchs Petrolub’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Chiba Bank $2.23 billion 2.09 $441.39 million N/A N/A Fuchs Petrolub N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Chiba Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Fuchs Petrolub.

Profitability

This table compares The Chiba Bank and Fuchs Petrolub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Chiba Bank 19.44% 5.27% 0.32% Fuchs Petrolub N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

The Chiba Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fuchs Petrolub pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Volatility and Risk

The Chiba Bank has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuchs Petrolub has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Chiba Bank beats Fuchs Petrolub on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business. In addition, it rents and maintains office buildings and welfare facilities; purchases and sells supplies and consumer goods; and develops computer systems and commissioned computation tasks. Further, the company provides housing-loan guarantees and fee collection services; consulting services for portfolio investments of client financial assets; information and survey services; and accounting and administration, and temporary staff services. Additionally, it engages in the investigation and research of advanced financial technologies; and planning and development of financial services. The company serves individuals and SMEs. As of March 31, 2020, it operated approximately 183 offices, including 159 branches, 21 sub-branches, and 3 virtual branches; 49,371 off-branch ATM locations; 3 money exchange counters; 3 branches in New York, Hong Kong, and London; and 3 representative offices in Shanghai, Singapore, and Bangkok. The Chiba Bank, Ltd. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants. The company also offers quenching fluids, corrosion preventives, minimum lubricating products, cleaners, cutting and grinding lubricants, and forming lubricants; and food-compliant lubricants, adhesive lubricants for open transmissions, anti-friction coatings and films for dry coating, pastes and special greases, concrete release agents and high-temperature chain oils, as well as lubricants for the glass manufacturing, hot forming, the wind energy, and sugar industries. In addition, it is involved in the provision of metal-working fluids, corrosion preventatives, hydraulic and gear oils, greases, and other specialties, as well as in toll blending, chemical process management, and trading activities. Further, the company offers analytical, condition monitoring, tailor-made development, technical, open gear, and coating services; and special services for food and beverage processing. It provides its products to automotive suppliers and OEMs; mechanical engineering, metalworking, mining and exploration, aerospace, power generation, construction and transport, agriculture, and forestry sectors; and steel, metal, casting and forging, and cement industries, as well as food industry and glass manufacturing sectors. Fuchs Petrolub SE was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

