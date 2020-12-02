First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Upgraded to “B+” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FCNCA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Citizens BancShares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $536.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.41. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.15. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $276.08 and a fifty-two week high of $577.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 107.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 185.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

