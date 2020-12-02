First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in First Republic Bank by 53.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,879 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in First Republic Bank by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after purchasing an additional 496,315 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in First Republic Bank by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 307,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,183,000 after acquiring an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,601,000 after acquiring an additional 305,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $131.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $142.14. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.12.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

