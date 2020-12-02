First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.02

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.02 and last traded at $92.02, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.81.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 181.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.