FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,032 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,949,000 after acquiring an additional 266,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,948,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $179,050,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,282,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,094,000 after acquiring an additional 89,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,937,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,905,000 after acquiring an additional 856,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

Shares of FE opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.