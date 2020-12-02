Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 1,000 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $161.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.13.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

