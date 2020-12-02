Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 1,100 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.64.

TFX stock opened at $380.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $409.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.35.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

