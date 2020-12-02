Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Seeyond bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN opened at $203.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.27 and a 200 day moving average of $193.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $216.87. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.