Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 4,800 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $151.75 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.42.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

