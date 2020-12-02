Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 38,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

