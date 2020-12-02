Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,451,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,458,879.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,639 shares of company stock worth $19,087,445 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

