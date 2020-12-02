Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $375,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

