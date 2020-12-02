Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 8.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

URI stock opened at $233.64 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $240.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

