Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,777 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 120.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Halliburton stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.71. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

