Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.55 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 57.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 943,677 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 784,096 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Corning by 210.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,151,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 780,668 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $855,545.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 186.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

